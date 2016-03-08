Genoa, Kouamé could move to the Bundesliga in January
24 September at 21:30Genoa striker Christian Kouamé could move away from the Rossoblu in January to Germany or another Italian club, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old Ivorian striker was rumoured and speculated to be leaving Liguria this summer, but a move never materialised, and the player remained with Genoa. The striker is widely liked by fellow Italian side Bologna, although they failed to make an offer for the striker in the summer.
However, along with Bologna, admirers from Germany’s topflight, the Bundesliga, could make an offer to Genoa for the young striker, who is contracted to the Rossoblu until 2023.
Kouamé is off to a strong start this season, scoring three times and providing one assist in his five games so far this season for the Ligurian club, contributing to a goal in every league appearance.
He is already catching up to his numbers from last season, with the 21-year-old striker only scoring four times last season for the Rossoblu.
Apollo Heyes
