Genoa line up Gattuso to replace Andreazzoli
29 September at 22:45After a 4-0 thrashing by Lazio today at the Stadio Olimpico, Genoa head coach Aurelio Andreazzoli's future at the club is coming under heavy fire. A poor start to the Serie A season means that the Genoa boss' head is on the chopping block and as per reports from Sky Sport, the club are already lining up a potential replacement.
This replacement, reportedly, is Gennaro Gattuso. Gattuso's last coaching spell was as head coach of AC Milan, where he left at the start of the summer as the board looked to replace him with Marco Giampaolo from Sampdoria.
Interestingly, the Genoa job is not the only one Gattuso is being linked with currently; reports from some sources indicating that the Rossoneri may wish to re-sign their old coach, after Giampaolo has struggled to find his feet in charge at San Siro. Therefore, Gattuso is in demand and if Milan do not pursue him, he could end up being a coach in Serie A once again with Genoa.
