Genoa attacking midfielder Diego Laxalt's agent Ariel Krasouski says the Uruguayan would welcome a move to Lazio.The 25 year old’s agent also mentioned that he or Laxalt has not been approached by Lazio for a transfer in the summer.“The player is only thinking about the World Cup right now,” Krasouski told lalaziosiamonoi.it.“However, we’ve already informed the club of Diego’s desire to leave this summer. He’s improved and hoping for a top club in both sporting and economic terms.“No-one from Lazio has talked to me, the player or any other intermediary. Maybe they’ve talked to Genoa directly, but no-one from their management has said anything to us.“What I can say is that we haven’t received anything official from Genoa, I don’t know about any negotiations with Lazio. For now, it remains Press gossip. Certainty they’d be a welcome club for him. They’re an important team, where he’d have the chance to play," he added.