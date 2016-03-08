Genoa 1-0 Milan: Schone gives Rossoblu lead going into the break

Genoa host AC Milan this evening in what could well be Rossoneri head coach Marco Giampaolo's final chance to pick up a result before the club take executive measures to part ways with the Italian coach.



Genoa have been in a rather poor run of form themselves, struggling to make an impactful start in the 19/20 campaign, much like Milan. The Rossoblu have just one win and five points to their name so far, whilst their opposition this evening have six points, from two victories.



Both Aurelio Andreazzoli and Giampaolo are under fire, making tonight's affair a must-win tie for both parties, both of whom have coaches renowned for their strategic ability but have been yet to implement it at their new clubs.











