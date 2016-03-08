Milan registered their second straight win in Serie A, in their first league appearance since the winter break. Fabio Borini and Suso scored the goals that saw Milan win their game in hand and climb to fourth in the table, leapfrogging Roma and Lazio in the process. Milan were without Gonzalo Higuain, but the return of Suso from injury and the perfomances of Bakayoko and Paquetà will give the club confidence going forward.In a tight first half, Paquetà’s effort came the closest to breaking the deadlock, when he rattled a volley off the post. In the second half Milan found their stride, and the goals were a fair reflection of their dominance. Donnarumma more than played his part in the win, with some key saves in the second half, including a fantastic double save from Miguel Veloso and Daniel Bessa. Conti also impressed for Milan, registering his second assist in just 3 appearneces for Milan since his return from injury. Milan’s next game will be home to Napoli on Saturday.For the player ratings from the papers, check our gallery.

