Genoa-Milan, Racist chants against Franck Kessie

AC Milan defeated Genoa 2-1 yesterday evening, with Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie scoring the winner from the penalty spot as the Rossoneri fought back from a goal down.According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, however, there were racist chants heard from the Genoa fans as Kessie stepped up to take his penalty. A repeat of the events that took place in the match between Milan and Verona, it will now be down to the league to make sure the club/fans are punished accordingly.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.