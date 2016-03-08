Genoa-Milan, Racist chants against Franck Kessie
06 October at 11:45AC Milan defeated Genoa 2-1 yesterday evening, with Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie scoring the winner from the penalty spot as the Rossoneri fought back from a goal down.
According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, however, there were racist chants heard from the Genoa fans as Kessie stepped up to take his penalty. A repeat of the events that took place in the match between Milan and Verona, it will now be down to the league to make sure the club/fans are punished accordingly.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments