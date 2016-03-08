Genoa, Motta comments after Napoli draw

Genoa manager, Thiago Motta, spoke to DAZN after the Griffone’s draw against Napoli at the San Paolo last night.



On his team’s performance against Napoli: “I am delighted with the spirit shown by my team. Since I arrived, I try to talk to them and show that this is the right way, I am very happy with the work done. The superiority in midfield was important, we took advantage of the fact that they were playing with two quality midfielders. My midfielders have had great courage in playing against a team that plays at great levels also in the Champions League. It is the right path, I am convinced that more goals will come. Seen as we played a team like Napoli, I think my team did a great performance”.



On his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti: “We shared some wonderful moments with him. For the person who is and the coach he’s proven to be, I'm sure he will do well for a long time. We are happy to have played our first match against each other”



