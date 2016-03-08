Genoa, OFFICIAL: Nicola new coach

Genoa have confirmed on their official platforms that Davide Nicola is to relieve Thiago Motta of the duties in charge at the club:"The Genoa Cricket and Football Club announces that it has formalized the change of technical management in the first team. The task was entrusted to the coach Davide Nicola, a former rossoblù player in the nineties (166 league appearances), winner of an Anglo Cup -Italian at the Wembley stadium. Davide Nicola has trained as a coach in five Italian clubs (Udinese, Crotone, Bari, Livorno and Lumezzane) and on Sunday he will direct the first training at the G.Signorini Sports Center. The Company thanks Mr. Thiago Motta for the dedication profuse during his experience ".