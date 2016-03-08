Genoa, Perin: "There is a different air at Juve..."

As Italy are set to take on Holland on Monday in an international friendly game, Mattia Perin spoke to the press as he had this to say on his future:



"Juve? I am only focused on the national team. This is now in my agent's hands as I want to solely focus on the pitch. Genoa? Well we achieved our objective which was to stay in the Italian Serie A. I did say that I might leave Genoa this summer for my career. Vinovo? I am glad to be traning here, you can breathe a different air here. Juve as a back-up? Well you have to fight for the starting spot with any big club that's how it goes. Buffon? He is an icon for all Italian keepers.He always responded to critics on the pitch and I respect Gigi so much. There will always be a place in the national side for him if he wants. Mancini? We are a young group but Mancini showed a lot of faith in us. I think he is the right coach for Italy. France? We showed good things but at the moment, they are superior. We are on the right track back, we need to gain confidence. France could win the World Cup and we caused them problems. We hope to be of their level in a year or so from now...".