Genoa, Piatek continues with record-breaking form

Some may be surprised, some not, but what must be said is that Krzysztof Piątek has been in immense form for Genoa at the start of the Serie A season.



The golden moment and the dream continues for the Polish striker, who arrived in Italy this summer from Cracovia. The 23-year-old scored a brace in the currently played matchup between Genoa and Frosinone, which rose his goal tally to 8 goals in the Italian league.



The comet of the season is reaching record-breaking numbers, as he has scored his 8 league goals out of a total of 14 shots on the opponent's goal.



Calculating only the championship, Piatek averages a goal every 61 minutes. If we include his four Coppa Italia goals in statistics, the Pole averages, incredibly, a goal every 46 minutes.



Seeing this incredible form, it would be no surprise if soon bigger clubs started knocking on Genoa's door for the striker. And the Grifoni will definitely make a big profit from his potential sale if this form continues, as he was signed for only 4 million euros this summer.