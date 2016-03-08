Genoa, Piatek's agent: "Many clubs are after him not only Napoli..."

Krzysztof Piatek has been a hot name of late as he has been on fire for Genoa in the Italian Serie A and with the Poland national football team. Piatek has scored 9 goals in 7 Serie A games so far this season as he is the current Serie A top scorer. Many big clubs have been after him as his agent recently spoke to CalcioNapoli24 about his client (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say:



"Interest in Piatek? There aren't any official offers that have arrived. Napoli? They haven't made any official offers either. Many clubs have interest in him not only Napoli. Price tag? Well his price certainly increased a lot over the past three months but as I had previously said, we are happy at Genoa...".



Other than Napoli, Juve, Inter, Milan, Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the Polish striker according to the Spanish press. His price-tag is now reportedly of 40 million euros as time will tell...