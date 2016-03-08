Genoa president: 'Not surprised Piatek is doing well, he can score 35 goals in a season'
25 February at 20:15Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said that he isn't surprised that Krzysztof Piatek is doing so well at AC Milan and he believes that the Polish striker will score 35 goals in one season.
Piatek joined the rossoneri from Genoa for a fee of 35 million euros and has been on fire since he arrived, scoring seven times in 6 games in all competitions.
Preziosi was talking in an interview he gave to Lega Calcio and he talked about Piatek.
He said: "If I expected these goals with Milan? Yes, otherwise I would not have sold it for these figures. Evidently he is an important player, many are not happy with Genoa for the numbers and everything else, but it is an operation that we had to do and we did it.
"Piatek is not surprising to me, I think that in a team where there are more chances in attack he is able to express himself at best: we compared to Milan we did not have great solutions in attack, we are a different team.
"Milan has many more solutions, it has more chances to score: I think it will reach more than 35 goals in one season.
"Regret? No, I'm satisfied because he's doing well: It's like a tailor who did well for you and you're happy, it goes like this. We have taken some money, for some they are few and for us they were right: we are happy to have done the operation and I wish Piatek and Milan to have the success they deserve."
Go to comments