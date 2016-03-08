Genoa president plays down Piatek-AC Milan rumours; will consider only 'monster offers'

Piatek calma Genoa
16 January at 10:35
AC Milan are interested in Krzystof Piatek to replace Gonzalo Higuain, which was confirmed even by Genoa director Giorgio Perinetti. But today, interviewed by Il Secolo XIX, the president of the club Enrico Preziosi reiterated his will to keep the player at the Stadio Ferraris this month.

"For now there have only been surveys, there has been no offer and nothing serious. If we receive a monster offer, then we will evaluate what to do. But for now, I repeat, nothing has arrived, nor do we have any need to sell Piatek," he said.

