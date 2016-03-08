Genoa, Preziosi to hold talks with Andreazzoli’s replacement
21 October at 09:30Italian Serie A club Genoa’s President Enrico Preziosi is set to have discussions with a possible replacement of manager Aurelio Andreazzoli, as per Sky Sports.
The Rossoblu are currently on the 19th position in the league table with just five points from first eight matches and a 5-1 defeat in the previous match against Parma has left manager Andreazzoli on the brink of an exit.
As per the latest report, Preziosi will have a discussion with former Spartak Moscow manager Massimo Carrera and will convince him to replace Andreazzoli.
