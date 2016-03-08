Genoa ready to sign Juventus starlet
29 June at 15:10Serie A side Genoa are ready to sign Juventus youngster Alberto Cerri this summer, with the club set to make an offer.
The 22-year-old Italian was loaned out to Perugia in the Serie B last season and he really impressed during his stint at the club. He made 33 appearances for the club, scoring 15 times and assisting 10 ten times.
Sky Sports report that Genoa are ready to sign Cerri this summer and are ready to offer a fee of 10 million euros this summer.
Cerri joined Juventus from hometown club Parma in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer. Cagliari have also drawn links with the player this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
