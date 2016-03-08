Genoa reject West Ham bid for Piatek: 'No offer from AC Milan'

17 January at 13:00
According to  Il Corriere dello Sport,  West Ham have had two bid rejected for Genoa star Krzysztof Piatek. The Hammers made a € 35 million bid at the beginning of the week. Their bid, however, was turned down by the Grifone. A new offer was made yesteday (€ 40 million plus € 5 million in add-ons) but Genoa turned it down too.

Piatek has been identified as Higuain's replacement by AC Milan but the Rossoneri have not made any offer to sign him yet.

"AC Milan have told us that they want to talk about Piatek after the Super Cup", Perinetti told  Radio CRC.

"There has been no meeting yet and for now there is no offer on the table. We've done nothing and we haven't think about possible replacements because we are not thinking of selling him now".
 

