Genoa, Sanabria arrives for Genoa medical

25 January at 11:45
Antonio Sanabria is the striker that will replace Krzysztof Piatek at AC Milan. The Argentinean striker arrived this morning in Genoa to undergo his medical tests with the Grifone: "I am happy to be back in Italy for a new adventure", he told Sky Sport.

"I want to know my team-mates and  the fans. I am looking forward for the beginning of this new experience. Genoa are a very strong team, with a great history. I hope to do well".
 

