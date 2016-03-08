Genoa, Sanabria arrives for Genoa medical
25 January at 11:45Antonio Sanabria is the striker that will replace Krzysztof Piatek at AC Milan. The Argentinean striker arrived this morning in Genoa to undergo his medical tests with the Grifone: "I am happy to be back in Italy for a new adventure", he told Sky Sport.
"I want to know my team-mates and the fans. I am looking forward for the beginning of this new experience. Genoa are a very strong team, with a great history. I hope to do well".
Go to comments