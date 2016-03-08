Genoa, Sanabria arrives for Genoa medical

Antonio Sanabria is the striker that will replace Krzysztof Piatek at AC Milan. The Argentinean striker arrived this morning in Genoa to undergo his medical tests with the Grifone: "I am happy to be back in Italy for a new adventure", he told Sky Sport.



"I want to know my team-mates and the fans. I am looking forward for the beginning of this new experience. Genoa are a very strong team, with a great history. I hope to do well".

