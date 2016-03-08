Genoa, Saponara punished for shouting a blaspheme to fourth official
09 October at 12:00Genoa midfielder Riccardo Saponara has been punished for shouting a blaspheme to the fourth official in the Rossoblu’s 2-1 loss to Milan last weekend, according to Calciomercato.com.
As detailed in the report delivered by the referee to the sporting judge, Saponara will miss Genoa’s next game against Parma after the international break and will be fined €10,000 for walking up to the fourth official loudly shouting a blasphemous phrase, a phrase considered one of the worst curses in Italian.
The 27-year-old Italian was dismissed directly from the bench for his protests near the end of the first half after his outburst, due to a contentious decision by the referee.
Saponara is currently on loan with the Rossoblu from Fiorentina, and so far this season he has made four appearances for the Ligurian club, missing their opening two games due to a biceps femoris muscle injury. Genoa are currently 19th in the league after picking up five points in their opening seven games.
