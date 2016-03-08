Genoa, Saponara returns to squad training
10 September at 19:45Genoa’s Riccardo Saponara has returned to squad training today following his injury suffered during a Coppa Italia match against Imolese, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old Italian midfielder joined the squad after they returned to training from a two-day break granted by coach Aurelio Andreazzoli.
This suggests that Saponara’s recovery is nearing its completion, after fears last week when the Italian wasn’t part of Genoa’s squad against Virtus Entella in a friendly match. The player was forced to miss the Rossoblu’s opening two games of the season, but may be able to start in their upcoming match against Atalanta.
Apollo Heyes
