Genoa sensation is not Juventus' priority target
19 October at 22:50Genoa sensation Krzysztof Piatek is reportedly a target for Juventus, but they don't consider him to be a priority in the upcoming winter and summer transfer windows.
Piatek equalled a historic Serie A record recently and was in the headlines because of that. As he became another one of those strikers to score eight goals in his first six games in the top-flight. Piatek has now scored as many as nine goals in the Serie A for Genoa.
Goal.com state that Juventus see Piatek as a potential striker target, but the outlet states that he isn't being viewed as an immediate or priority transfer target.
It is stated that while there is interest from the bianconeri's side, they would rather strengthen their midfield before looking to strengthen the options they have up front by signing Piatek.
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot are one of the Old Lady's top transfer targets for the upcoming summer.
Kaustubh Pandey
