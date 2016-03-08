However, Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has previously expressed that he's impressed with Bertolacci, thus leading to the stop of the initial negotiations with Genoa.

Despite this, Bertolacci could still move to the Genua based side, as the clubs are set to catch up on the negotiations once AC Milan get back from their tour in the US.

Bertolacci spent last season on loan at Genoa and did fairly well, although it seems he doesn't fit it at Milan. The Rossoneri will, according to Leonardo, be looking to bring in a midfielder, winger and striker this transfer window, meaning Bertolacci could be on his way out to make way for potential new signings.

After it had seemed that Genoa had pulled out of the race for Bertolacci, La Gazzetta Dello Sport now reports that the club will re-launch talks for the midfielder.