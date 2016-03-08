Genoa shortlist two candidates to replace under-fire Andreazzoli
27 September at 18:03Italian Serie A outfit Genoa have shortlisted two candidates to replace under-fire manager Aurelio Andreazzoli.
The 65-year-old is under pressure after the Rossoblu have only managed to secure just five points after five matches.
It is believed that Andreazzoli has two more games to turn things around and if he won’t succeed, than he will be replaced.
Reportedly, Genoa’s hierarchy have shortlisted former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso and current Udinese manager Davide Nicola as the two likely candidates for the post.
