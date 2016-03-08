Genoa sporting director: 'Napoli held talks for Piatek, but we didn't want to sell'

Genoa sporting director Giorgio Perinetti has revealed that while Napoli had held talks for Krzysztof Piatek, they never matched their valuation for the new AC Milan signing.

Perinetti was recently talking to Radio Marte about the player and he said: "There was a chat between Preziosi and De Laurentiis for Piatek, but we were opposed because we did not want to sell it.

"We have achieved a very important capital gain and the treasure has been reinvested and Sanabria is even younger than Piatek."

