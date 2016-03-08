Genoa sporting director praises Piatek and reveals details about negotiations with AC Milan
06 February at 13:30Last month Krzsystof Piatek moved from Genoa to AC Milan and ever since he has scored 3 goals for his new club in 3 matches. Genoa's sporting director Giorgio Perinetti spoke to Radio Rossonera about the Polish attacker as well as the details of the negotiations with Milan about his sale.
"Piatek is programmed to become a top striker. If I expected an impact like this at Milan? I expected him to respond well because he is a player who 'plans'. Gattuso has rightly compared him to Robocop, he does not feel the tension and anxiety. He wants to get there, he is prepared for this and now he is ready for the big jump," he said.
"I went into training after a few days before the start of the season and right away Ballardini told me that Krzysztof would have been a player who would have given great satisfaction. He is 23 years old, technically good, the Italian league can improve a player so much and he has great margins.
"Negotiations with Milan? We never spoke about Montolivo. We talked about Bertolacci but there was no possibility because the modalities of the transfer were complicated and there was not full satisfaction of the player. Having said that, Milan had the secret weapon - Piatek's will to move. Gazidis was also good and he was ready to meet the needs of the technical part of the management.
"I understand the bitterness of the fans who lose their favourite player but when a player wants to change, as it happened to Higuain, it is difficult to hold him back," Perinetti concluded.
