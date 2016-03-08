Genoa to sign Portuguese wonderkid Nuno Henrique
13 August at 23:00According to what has been reported by Sky Sport in recent hours, Genoa are on the verge of making a key signing – yet one for the future, as opposed to a short-term signature.
The player in question is Nuno Henrique, who helped Portugal’s U19s lift the European Championships a few weeks ago, defeating Italy in the final.
The 19-year-old midfielder recently freed himself from Sion in Switzerland and it appears as though the stage is set for the youngster to join Genoa.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments