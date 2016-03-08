Genoa, two targets for reinforcement on attacking front in January
20 December at 13:45Italian Serie A outfit Genoa are evaluating the names of two strikers for the upcoming transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rossoblu are currently struggling on the domestic front where they are placed on the 19th position of the league table with just 11 points after first 16 matches.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy are evaluating the names of Napoli’s Fernando Llorente and AS Roma’s on-loan striker Nikola Kalinić in order to bolster the attacking unit for the rest of the campaign.
