Genoa want Niang in return for Torino-bound Izzo
01 July at 13:00Torino are desperate to sign Genoa defender Armando Izzo, despite rumours linking the centre-back to Lazio and West Ham also.
Genoa value Izzo at around €15 million and it is said that instead of cash, they would like to sign Torino and Senegal forward M’Baye Niang in return.
With both clubs interested in the swap, they will meet and negotiate the deal fully within the coming week. Then, it will be down to the two players to agree terms with their new clubs; before a deal is officially completed.
