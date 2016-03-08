Genoa, Zukanovic warns Juventus: 'Cristiano Ronaldo, we are not worried'

Genoa are not afraid of Juventus. This is according to Ervin Zukanovic: "We have to play with it and try to put them under pressure, then in the end we will see what happens. If we think we have already lost the game, then we should not even take the field."

On the way to try to stop Cristiano Ronaldo, the Bosnian defender adds: "There is nothing to study. We play against the strongest at the moment. Therefore we must think only about playing and having fun. They are professionals and I do not think they will be tired or demotivated. They will play 100% and play their game."