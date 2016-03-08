Geoffrey Moncada leads the AC Milan scouting revolution

Milan have a new vision that will enable the club to compete again amongst European footballs elite. The Singer family, and Managing Director Ivan Gazidis both want to reshape the clubs transfer policy, aiming to bring in top young talents to the club, who can become big assets to the club, both in terms of ability on the pitch and financially. That is why the club pulled out of deals to sign Fabregas and Ibrahimovic recently, the policy going forward will be to only sign players under the age of 26.



Geoffrey Moncada has been brought in by the singer family to be the clubs chief scout. He previously spent 6 seasons at Monaco in a similar role, where he has helped identify and develop some of the world’s top young talent including Kylian Mbappe, who joined Monaco despite interest from PSG and Real Madrid in 2012. It is Moncada’s vision that has helped shaped the transfer policy of the Rossoneri, and it was one that has served Monaco well in recent years.



Even in the short time that he has been in Milan, he has lead the club towards the signings of two top European talents. The first being Leroy Abanda 18, from Monaco, a full back who Moncada knew of from his time at the Principality club, and who will arrive on a free transfer in the summer. The second is Tiago Djalo, also 18, from Sporting. Djalo is a promising defender coming out of Sporting Lisbon’s famous youth academy, and it looks likely that he will become a Milan player in the near future. Milan are also paying close attention to Genk’s Edon Zhengrova, who has received excellent reviews from scouts who have traveled to Belgium to watch him.



Leonardo has brought in a new scouting structure in Milan, his trusted scout Angelo Castellazzi has been made responsible for all youth scouting. All decisions on signings go through Castellazzi, who has worked with Leonardo at both PSG and Antalyaspor. They have also confirmed that Stefano Luxoro has joined the scouting team, formerly of Juventus. He will also be working primarily on identifying and scouting youth targets, and his experience in the industry is thought to be a chief reason for Leonardo hiring him.



@EddieSwain_

