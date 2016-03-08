Germany striker wants ‘special release clause’ for Juve, Liverpool, Real, Barça, United and Chelsea
25 January at 13:55Germany and Leipzig striker Timo Werner is definitely one of the most exciting strikers in Europe and his club is now in talks to extend his contract.
The 22-year-old is contracted with the Bundesliga side until 2020 but Leipzig want to extend his stay at the club until 2024.
Werner, who failed to impress in the last World Cup player in Russia, has 13 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions with Leipzig so far this season and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, he has demanded to include a special release clause for 10 top clubs in Europe.
If Werner sign a contract extension, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Psg are the clubs that could sign him by activating a special release clause of € 70 million.
Leipzig hope to finalize the deal in the coming weeks.
“We want to find a solution by the end of the season and we think we will find a solution by that date”, Leipzig President Oliver Mintzlaff said.
The Bundesliga side are set to offer Werner a new € 6 million-a-year salary, which would double his current € 3.1 million-a-year wage.
