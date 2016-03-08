Germany 2-1 Sweden - Juve's Khedira and Arsenal's Özil dropped by Löw

After an unexpected 1-0 defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener, Germany must win tonight against Sweden if they are to stay in the tournament. Joachim Löw is making adjustments to his side and has dropped Sami Khedira, Mesut Özil, Mats Hummels and Marvin Plattenhardt.



Khedira made several mistakes in the first half and was largely credited with being responsible for Germany's defeat. Similarly, Mesut Özil fell below expectations and accordingly has been dropped. Hummels and Plattenhardt were caught out of position against Mexico and left Germany vulnerable to the counter-attack.



Lineups:

Germany - Neuer, Boateng, Rudiger, Hector, Kimmich, Kroos, Rudy, Draxler, Reus, Muller, Werner



Sweden - Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Forsberg, Ekdal, Larsson, Claesson, Berg, Toivonen.



Stats:

Germany in the 2nd game of the group stage since the 1994 World Cup: W1, D4, L1



Four H2H games between Germany and Sweden at World Cups - Germany have won three and lost once.



Germany are unbeaten in seven games against Sweden



Sweden have only lost two out of their last nine international fixtures and will hope to continue their good form against Germany.