There was some tension at the Germany training ground earlier today as Low's team are getting ready to participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. As Bild confirmed, Antonio Rudiger and Joshua Kimmich went at it today during the German national team training. In the end, it was Miroslav Klose who had to intervene as he seperated both players. Germany who are one of the WC favorites will be playing against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in the World Cup group stage. You can view some pictures of the incident bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.