Gerrard sends special message to Lucas Leiva
09 May at 11:50During an interview with Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, newly-appointed Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was full of praise for his former Liverpool teammate Lucas Leiva, who is now enjoying a new challenge in Serie A with Lazio. Here is what he had to say:
“I wish Lucas the best of luck for the rest of his career. He is certainly one of the best people I have met during my time in football, throughout my career. I have enormous respect for Lucas, both as a player and as a person. He is one of the most professional players I have ever played alongside.
“He gave his very best every time he represented Liverpool. You can talk about what he gives to the team, in terms of their style of play. As a human being, Lucas has immense qualities that are just as important as his ability as a footballer. In terms of technique, there are many players who can manage the ball as well as he does. However, very few contribute as much as he does without the ball.”
