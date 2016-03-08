Gervinho hands Gattuso debut defeat as Napoli collapse
14 December at 21:00The Gattuso cure does not produce the immediate effect it would have wanted to in the Naples home. In the second match of the 16th week in Italy, the Azzurri not only fail to hit that success that has been missing since 19 October, but even lose at home against Parma in the final stages.
As reported on calciomercato, Kulusevski freezes the "San Paolo" after just 4 minutes, taking advantage of a resounding blunder by Koulibaly, who in the circumstance also becomes ill and is forced to leave the match.
Napoli's reaction is confused and sees Insigne as the protagonist of a series of incredible mistakes in shooting, while D'Aversa's eleven, still with Kulusevski and Gervinho, constantly creates danger to the rearguard of the house.
The turning point seems to reach the 63rd, with the entry of Mertens alongside Insigne and Callejon, behind Milik, given that only a minute later the Pole, back from the hat-trick in the Champions League against Genk, scores from his own head on the assist by the Belgian.
The assault by Gattuso's team continues, but exposes the defence to the continuous counter-attacks of Parma, who at the 93rd strikes again with the assist of a wild Kulusevski for Gervinho.
Napoli collects their fifth loss in Serie A and is overtaken in seventh place. Cause for concern no doubt for the Azzurri faithful.
