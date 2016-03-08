Speaking to Sky Italia immediately after the final whistle, Parma's Gervinho talked about his goals which secured the win against Cagliari.

"If it's my best goal? No (laughs). I'm happy to be here and to be back in Italy to play in Serie A again. I'm fine at Parma, and I was very well received by the fans.

"What my best goal is? Right now, I can't remember, I have scored so many. However, what matters is the victory. For us, it is very important and we must continue in this way to reach our goal.

The former Arsenal and Roma man displayed his pace yesterday as he picked up the ball in his own half, driving forward to ultimately finish it past the goalkeeper. Take a look at the video below to see the fantastic goal.

