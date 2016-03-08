'Get Allegri in!': Man Utd fans react to goalless draw at AZ Alkmaar
The result meant that the last away game United won under Solskjaer was on the 6th of March against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Following the drab display, the United boss became the victim of fan abuse once again. With Massimiliano Allegri now linked the role, the fans tweeted that United need to bring the former Juventus and AC Milan boss in to resolve the issues that linger around at the club.
Get him in nowwwww pic.twitter.com/YnKuG2b773— ً (@Sarrista__) October 3, 2019
Some others felt that the Glazers and Ed Woodward should be the ones to take the blame for turning United into an ‘embarrassing laughing stock’. Fans of other clubs also tweeted that Solskjaer isn’t at fault and the problems aren’t his doing.
Here is how fans reacted to United's draw in Alkmaar:
#OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut— Anish MartialFC (@dickhead9128) October 3, 2019
The GLAZERS have turned us into an embarrassing laughing stock!!— Gareth Mercer (@RedDevilDisco) October 3, 2019
Replying to #Ole is not your problem#Ole is not your problem#Ole is not your problem#Ole is not your problem#Ole is not your problem#Ole is not your problem#Ole is not your problem#Ole is not your problem#Ole is not your problem— Man City Reigns (@Amazing_MCity) October 3, 2019
