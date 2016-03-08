'Get Allegri in!': Man Utd fans react to goalless draw at AZ Alkmaar

Manchester United fans aimed their ire at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Red Devils’ goalless draw away to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.The result meant that the last away game United won under Solskjaer was on the 6th of March against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.Following the drab display, the United boss became the victim of fan abuse once again. With Massimiliano Allegri now linked the role, the fans tweeted that United need to bring the former Juventus and AC Milan boss in to resolve the issues that linger around at the club.

Some others felt that the Glazers and Ed Woodward should be the ones to take the blame for turning United into an ‘embarrassing laughing stock’. Fans of other clubs also tweeted that Solskjaer isn’t at fault and the problems aren’t his doing.

The GLAZERS have turned us into an embarrassing laughing stock!!



Get them out!!!



PROTEST!



MARCH!



WALKOUTS!



WHATEVER IT TAKES!



GET THEM OUT!!!#GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/E5aWAZ6Dnl — Gareth Mercer (@RedDevilDisco) October 3, 2019

Here is how fans reacted to United's draw in Alkmaar: