Get well soon Sinisa: Bologna boss Mihajlovic battling 'serious illness'
13 July at 09:15According to what has been reported by today's edition of the Corriere dello Sport, Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic may have to step down from his role as head coach of Bologna, after it was revealed that he is dealing with a 'serious illness'.
The reports suggest that, after recent tests, the former Lazio and Inter player was informed by medics that he should go ahead with 'aggressive treatment'. It is unclear exactly what illness the Serbian is dealing with.
He is due to either hold a press conference or release a statement today to clarify the situation.
Mihajlovic had saved Bologna at the end of the season, pulling them out of the fire to a respectable place in the league table, escaping relegation and showing promising signs for the upcoming 2019/10 season. However, it seems as though the club may have to bring in a new coach, at the very least on a temporary basis.
From everyone here at CalcioMercato.com, we wish Sinisa a speedy and full recovery.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments