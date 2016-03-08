Giaccherini: 'Conte really pushes you to the max'

Emanuele Giaccherini spoke to Corriere dello Sport about Antonio Conte, who just recently decided to join Inter Milan. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Conte-Inter? Well when I saw the news, I said to myself that this is exactly what Inter needed to get back to the top. Spalletti? He did very well at Inter as he led them to the UCL two seasons in a row. Even so, Conte is Conte. He is a winner and he always has been able to find ways to win wherever he went. Training session? I can confirm that Conte's training sessions are very difficult indeed. I played under Conte both with Juve and with the Italian national team so I know what I am talking about. The preparations for the Euro 2016 tournament was extremely difficult. Conte really pushes you to the max, that's his way of doing things. Serie A favorites? Well I think that Juve remain the clear favorites but Inter will certainly have their word to say on the matter now that Conte is in charge....'.