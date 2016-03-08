Giampaolo arrives in Milan; green light expected but first a meeting with Ferrero
09 June at 15:45Marco Giampaolo's impending announcement as head coach of AC Milan is just days away now. The Italian head coach is due to arrive in Milan today ahead of his potential move to the Rossoneri.
After spending a brief holiday in Croatia to relax; Giampaolo has today headed to Milan.
Before signing his deal with the Rossoneri officially, Giampaolo is set to meet with Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero; where he will state his desire to cancel his contract with the Genoa-based club.
Giampaolo's contract at Milan will see him earn around €2m per season; for two years and an optional third depending on how he performs. Ferrero's green light is expected between today and tomorrow - with Giampaolo's announcement to be made on Monday or Tuesday.
