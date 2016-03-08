Giampaolo: 'Bonaventura can play tomorrow..'
25 September at 15:15AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo has revealed that Giacomo Bonaventura can feature for the club in their game against Torino tomorrow.
The rossoneri have not started the league campaign well, picking up only six points from four games with the manager still looking to see what his first team is under a new system. The derby defeat to Inter left many at the club unhappy.
Ahead of the game against Torino, Giampaolo talked about Jack Bonaventura in the press conference.
He said: "He is much better, and he grows day by day. Tomorrow he could carve out space. He can play in the middle or in the front three. It depends on the way of playing, he can do everything. He can make the wing, the middle one, the playmaker, depends on what you ask in that role."
On Suso, he said: "Suso last Saturday after a quarter of an hour he returned to his tile despite starting in a different position. We played with Suso, Piatek and Leao with three pure strikers.
"I like Suso from all sides, I don't mind being a playmaker. And enabling other players to do well as Suso in that role. It is the synthesis of the characteristics of all the strikers that makes the difference. Up until now we have talked about Suso as a winger or trocar but I must also fix the others like Rebic. I have to find the square."
Go to comments