Giampaolo calls up 23 players for AC Milan-Fiorentina: Paqueta back

AC Milan will face Fiorentina tomorrow and Marco Giampaolo will look to bounce back after two consecutive losses against Inter and Torino. The Rossoneri coach has called up 23 players for the match at the San Siro. Here is the full squad:



Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G.



Defenders: Calabria, Conti, Duarte, Gabbia, Hernández, Musacchio, Rodríguez, Romagnoli.



Midfielders: Bennacer, Biglia, Bonaventura, Çalhanoğlu, Kessié, Krunić, Paquetá.



Attackers: Borini, Castillejo, Leão, Piątek, Rebić, Suso.