Giampaolo can still stay with Milan, but on one condition
07 October at 11:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s manager Marco Giampaolo might still continue at the club, according to a report published in Corriere della Sera as cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club are going through a hard time after managing to win just three out of the first seven league matches.
There were reports emerged on Sunday that the club hierarchy are about to
sack the 52-year-old in the coming days after being unconvinced with the team’s on-field display.
However, as per the latest report, all is not lost for Giampaolo as he still might be able to continue as Milan manager, but only on one condition.
The report stated that Milan’s hierarchy does not want to change the manager just for the sake of changing the face.
Instead, it is believed that club’s Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban is of the opinion that the former Sampdoria manager should only be sacked once the Rossoneri will find a capable candidate to take the club to the next level.
