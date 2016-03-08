Giampaolo confirms pressure is on his job
27 September at 10:00Marco Giampaolo spoke to the press after Torino came back from 1-0 down to beat his AC Milan side 2-1 last night:
"The managers are at Milanello every day, they have the intelligence to understand how to work. I am, of course, under the magnifying glass. That's right. I do this job with absolute loyalty. I try to improve Milan, but then I know I am tied to the results."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments