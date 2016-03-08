Giampaolo could be sacked; next three Milan games vital
22 September at 12:45According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Marco Giampaolo's days in charge of AC Milan could be numbered.
After the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in the Milan derby last night, there is some concern amongst the Rossoneri leadership that the coach could lose his job.
The reports from Tuttosport indicate that Giampaolo has three games left to turn things around, with the fixtures in the next week against Torino and Fiorentina vital, before the match against Genoa at the start of October which is the last in their must-win run.
