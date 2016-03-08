Giampaolo eyes Milan-derby win by ‘playing well’
20 September at 18:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo is eying a triumph over city rivals Inter Milan in the famous derby, and that too by ‘playing well’.
The Milan-based clubs will battle it out for supremacy in the Milan-derby on Saturday at the San Siro where the Rossoneri will be playing as the home team.
As things stand, Inter are leading the charts after having nine points with three wins out of three whereas Milan are currently placed on the seventh position with six points after three games.
While talking to the media ahead of the all-important match, the 52-year-old said that derby-games are very hard to predict and there are no clear favourites.
“In every game there is something to win or to lose,” he said. “It is an important challenge and it will always be. However, these kind of derby games are not predictable as really anything can happen. I trust in the ability of my players but we know it is going to be a difficult game. The boys will have to do a lot of work in order to get great result. Our ambition is simple—to play well and win.”
Talking about the player’s mindset, Giampaolo revealed that he wants to see his players focused and excited about the contest, not nervous. “I want excited, focus and enthusiastic players, not the nervous ones,” he said. “If you have the ambition to play well and win, you have to be serene.”
When asked whether he is bothered about the tag of underdogs, Giampaolo said: "I don't care [about the tag]. I just want my team to do well in both halves. I don't think about these opinions in the media.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments