Giampaolo gives hope to AC Milan: 'I still have to talk to the club about my future'
25 May at 15:45Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo could have given hope to AC Milan as he has confirmed that he is yet to hold talks with the club's president about the future at Sampdoria.
Rino Gattuso is likely to leave AC Milan at the end of the season and there are doubts about the future of Leonardo as well. Many names have been linked with the rossoneri, including Giampolo and more recently- Leonardo Jardim.
Recently, Giampaolo was asked in Sampdoria's pre-game press conference about his future at the club. He failed to commit himself.
He said: "What will I miss in the Sampdoria environment? I'll tell you if I ever have to leave, but first I have to talk to President Ferrero, with sports director Osti, but first we'll have to confront and decide for the good of the club. "
On the Juventus game, Giampaolo said: "It would be good to close well in front of our fans. It is a game that gives some motivation. It could be the occasion to beat Juventus twice in the last few years, an almost impossible undertaking and in any case it will be an opportunity to greet our fans and we hope to celebrate Fabio Quagliarella."
