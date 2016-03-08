Giampaolo has the 'full support' of AC Milan

However, as reported by ANSA this evening ( via Calciomercato.com ), manager Marco Giampaolo has the 'full support' of the management. Meanwhile, this morning, Maldini and Massara were present to watch the training session at Milanello.

The Rossoneri will face Torino away from home on Thursday evening, which will be an important game. Should no signs of improvement emerge during the game, then the management might have to reconsider the choice of putting Giampaolo in charge of the new era.

Then again, there is still a lot of games left of the season, though Milan are losing crucial points at the start. If they want to get a top-four finish, then this is not acceptable.

With only six points in four games, in addition to the poor performances, the AC Milan management are far from happy with the situation. Precisely, they are disappointed with how the derby loss developed, as they expected their team to have an identity by now.