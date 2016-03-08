Giampaolo intrigued by Gabbia: the details on his future with AC Milan

Due to several injuries, the youngster played from start in the centre of the defence along with Ivan Strinic, who played his first game for the Rossoneri. In the 4-3-1-2, the 19-year-old responded well against very strong opponents.

He spent last season on loan at Serie C side Lucchese, and performed very well with Italy at the U-20 World Cup. Therefore, he's attracted interest on the transfer market. Chievo are interested in loaning him, continuing his progress in Serie B, while Brescia are interested in signing him permanently.

However, as mentioned at the beginning, Gabbia presented himself at the right time. Giampaolo is intrigued by the player and could decide to keep him at the club . Despite the Rossoneri looking to sign a new defender, Caldara won't return until October and thus Gabbia could stay until January for depth.

The right man, in the right place, at the right time. Matteo Gabbia was one of the bright spots in AC Milan's first International Champions Cup game, which they lost by the odd goal against Bayern Munich.