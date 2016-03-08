Giampaolo intrigued by Gabbia: the details on his future with AC Milan

24 July at 19:30
The right man, in the right place, at the right time. Matteo Gabbia was one of the bright spots in AC Milan's first International Champions Cup game, which they lost by the odd goal against Bayern Munich.
 
Due to several injuries, the youngster played from start in the centre of the defence along with Ivan Strinic, who played his first game for the Rossoneri. In the 4-3-1-2, the 19-year-old responded well against very strong opponents.
 
He spent last season on loan at Serie C side Lucchese, and performed very well with Italy at the U-20 World Cup. Therefore, he's attracted interest on the transfer market. Chievo are interested in loaning him, continuing his progress in Serie B, while Brescia are interested in signing him permanently.
 
However, as mentioned at the beginning, Gabbia presented himself at the right time. Giampaolo is intrigued by the player and could decide to keep him at the club. Despite the Rossoneri looking to sign a new defender, Caldara won't return until October and thus Gabbia could stay until January for depth.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.