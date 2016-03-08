Giampaolo jokes: 'I supported Inter as a child but I'm not a trojan horse!'

Marco Giampaolo spoke on Le Lene about his current situation at AC Milan, as well as providing some background information and his aims:



'​We work to do better. From this morning at 8, you say I work a lot but work badly? (Laughs). We will find the solution.



'Will I leave? I'll never leave and we will never give up: Piatek, who knows how to score, can't forget how it is done. I supported Inter as a child until I was 10, but I'm not a Trojan horse.'