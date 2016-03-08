Giampaolo: 'Lot of work to do, we lost control at times'
31 August at 21:45AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo has revealed that while he was happy with the performance, the rossoneri lost control sometimes.
It was a single Hakan Calhanoglu goal that helped the rossoneri through in a tough home game against Brescia, as Andre Silva and Ismael Bennacer started for the first time under Giampaolo.
In the post-game interview that Giampaolo gave after the game, he talked about the performance.
He said: "We have a lot of work to do, at times we did good things, less when we lost control, even if we didn't risk anything. We were a bit frayed. There is work to be done, the idea of doing certain things team has.
"We need to work together and so far we have only partially done it. Paqueta in my way of looking at things can be a huge middle. He must be less Brazilian: more concrete and less effective. It can do the tidy midfielder job.
"In the last few minutes I needed strength and to hold the ball, Lucas can do it, but there I want a player who has the characteristics of a striker and the flair of a striker. play with different characteristics and in this case, Paquetà is fine ".
